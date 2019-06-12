It's unfortunate that these sort of tours go unregulated so that all that really seems to matter is profit and not city livability. I have contacted Oregon Helicopters and was kindly assured that they do indeed fly at the height limit, but alas, we often feel like ducking for cover when they fly over, sometimes many times a day. We have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the city regarding the noise. Other cities regulate. I hope Portland will get there one day too.