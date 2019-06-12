WHAT TO KNOW:
- City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly wants to create miles of bus-only lanes along Portland’s busiest streets. Her plan could transform city transportation—or start a war with irate motorists.
- For the past month, high school students have been showing up at meetings of the regional government Metro. Their message: Diverting even a dollar to building highways is climate denial.
- An Oregon House candidate in Portland got the first-ever Democratic Socialists endorsement, and seeks to become the first trans person elected to the Legislature.
- After 26 years in the historic Mann mansion in the Kerns neighborhood, the Movement Center, also known as the Nityananda Institute, is selling its property. Its leader, “Swamiji,” is moving to a seaside village.
- Three Oregon public school teachers, including one Portland man, filed a federal lawsuit yesterday alleging that when they sought to stop paying union dues, affiliates of the Oregon Education Association told them they could not do so for several months.
- Oregon votes blue. Oregon always votes blue. Oregon has voted blue in every presidential election since 1984. President Donald Trump is considering investing re-election resources in Oregon anyway.
WHERE TO SHOP:
- An eclectic online vintage shop, Downhouse challenges gender categorizations within fashion and employs all-queer models—it’s also completely queer-owned.
WHERE TO EAT:
- The Hawthorne district’s most iconic hot dog bar is about to get an upgrade. Nick’s Famous Coney Island, the 84-year-old restaurant renowned for its chili-and-onion-smothered franks, has new owners. And they’ve got some plans for the place.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments