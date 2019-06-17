WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon lawmakers again failed to limit campaign spending. Reformers hoped Phil Knight’s multi-million-dollar checks in the 2018 governor’s race would bring change. Nope. But voters in future Portland candidate elections will get a higher degree of disclosure from campaigns, thanks to a judge’s ruling.
- The company that controls Stumptown Coffee is grappling with the Nazi ties of its founding family.
- An 82-year-old Portland woman was killed crossing Southeast Foster Road last Thursday. Her death is the 26th traffic-related fatality of the year.
- Two more companies, Razor and Shared, were permitted to take part in the city’s scooter program Friday. Both companies offer e-scooters with seats for people with disabilities.
- A Portland union filed a lawsuit in its fight with the developer and owner of Park Avenue West, the city’s fourth tallest building.
- Local animal rights organizations protested outside the Oregon Zoo over the weekend, hoping to convince veteran folk act the Indigo Girls to cancel a concert within earshot of elephants. The Indigo Girls played anyway.
CLOSING TIME:
- Southeast Division Street bulwark Victory Bar, which withstood the neighborhood’s foodie evolution for 12 years, has closed its doors for good.
WHAT TO DO:
- The creators of NSFW card game Exploding Kittens are bringing a gaming convention to Portland—and it’s weird as hell. Scheduled events so far include cat-themed take on American Gladiator, a dunk tank full of La Croix and the world’s largest game of freeze tag—plus a burning cat effigy.
