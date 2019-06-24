WHAT TO KNOW:
- Oregon Senate Democrats hastily cancelled a planned Saturday floor session late Friday afternoon, citing reports that right-wing militia members were planning to rally at the Capitol. That threat didn’t materialize, and the Legislature remained at an uneasy standstill Sunday, with Republicans blocking a carbon cap-and-trade bill.
- Militia members had offered armed protection to the Republican senators hiding out of state to deny Democrats a quorum for the carbon cap. The senators declined the militia offer: “They aren’t interested.”
- Amid this fight, an Oregon drive-thru coffee chain got the jitters. Dutch Bros. Coffee announced on Friday that it’s pulling out of an advocacy group backing the carbon cap.
- A federal judge on Friday sentenced Mary Holden Ayala, the longtime executive director of the Portland foster care provider Give Us This Day, to 33 months in federal prison.
- Portland is seeing a spike in HIV cases, one that Multnomah County health officials believe is tied to methamphetamine and injection drug use. The county cites drug use as the most common factor, but urges that everyone at risk get tested.
- Portland’s priciest condo just went on the market in South Waterfront. It has five bedrooms, three fireplaces and, although the streetcar runs nearby, six parking spaces.
- For our annual Best New Bands poll, we survey over one hundred music experts, insiders and enthusiasts to determine the 10 best, most of-the-moment local acts.
- Home chefs now have access to some high-quality ingredients often only found in Portland’s best restaurants—everything from Portuguese sea salt to vermouth on tap.
