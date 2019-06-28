WHAT TO KNOW:
- An investigation published this week exposed a Portland police officer’s inflammatory and offensive Facebook posts. Before he was hired by the Portland Police Bureau, Eric Salmestrelli shared Islamophobic comments and an image promoting the Three Percenters.
- Loggers rallied against the climate bill in Salem yesterday, but new documents show some of Oregon’s largest timber owners support cap and trade. A McMinnville child welfare worker also claims that Senate absences and fundraising activities are unlawful—and she wants the state to investigate. Meanwhile, lawmakers are fighting over the word “reset.”
- Frank Gable has finally received his freedom. He was convicted in 1991 of murder and sentenced to life in prison but doubts about that conviction never fully went away.
- Three Oregon members of Congress are part of a group asking U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to urge key allies to halt the consumption of cats and dogs as he travels through the Middle East and Asia this week.
- More than two years after Wheeler de-funded the mounted patrol unit to fund a new group of unarmed officers, the Portland Police Bureau has hired the first group of recruits to fill those community-policing positions.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- A reliable way to tell if you’re becoming an Old Portlander is checking yourself when you wonder out loud what happened to your favorite dive bar. But there’s not a lot to complain about at Tulip Shop Tavern.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Planning your next night out? Here’s our list of the top five restaurants in the city right now.
