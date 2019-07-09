WHAT TO KNOW:
- A state senator who had implied he’d shoot Oregon state troopers must now provide 12 hours’ written notice before entering the Capitol building. Sen. Brian Boquist sued for public records in his disciplinary case, and said his family had received death threats.
- An expert says California’s earthquakes won’t trigger the “Big One” in Oregon, but Portlanders are urged to prepare: “It wasn’t our turn this time.”
- U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in introducing a resolution that would declare the climate crisis an emergency.
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said yesterday that the city’s police union president “crossed a line” by accusing him of keeping officers from restraining antifascist demonstrators who assaulted a conservative journalist.
- Environmental activists protested an event on climate change that Washington Governor Jay Inslee spoke at in downtown Portland yesterday, demanding that he remove dams to increase salmon counts as a food source for embattled Puget Sound orcas.
- Is Oregon home to the next billion-dollar company? We asked two dozen founders, venture capitalists and officials who form the connective tissue of Oregon’s startup ecosystem.
WHERE TO SHUFFLE:
- Basketball season is over, and Portland’s Blazers-themed bar is transforming into a rec hall dedicated to a more leisurely sport: shuffleboard.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- Here are five of our favorite cideries that could get you to swap beer for hard-pressed beverages.
Comments