Fire Bureau Stops Responding to Fireworks: Portland firefighters have suspended the War on Fireworks. This July 4, Portland Fire & Rescue did not respond to complaints of illegal fireworks by confiscating them and issuing fines. That's a major policy shift from as recently as four years ago, when the fire bureau created a dedicated hotline for fireworks complaints and sent nine patrol teams of police officers and firefighters to crack down, at a cost of $110,523. It didn't work. "We weren't having an impact," says bureau spokesman Lt. Rich Chatman. "Imagine if half the residents of Portland, all at the same time, decided to jaywalk." Chatman says the fireworks program, "Operation Lower the Boom," mostly resulted in citizen anger by setting an expectation firefighters couldn't meet. The fire bureau started scaling back the program in 2016, and emergency dispatchers encouraged Portlanders not to call this year with reports of fireworks in their neighborhoods. Chatman says the fire bureau will now go "back to the drawing board" to try to figure out a new approach to Portland's noisiest night.