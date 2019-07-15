WHAT TO KNOW:
- President Trump invited Oregon loggers who protested carbon cap bill to White House. The group says it advocates for rural, Republican interests and is trying to save the jobs of “working men and women of Oregon.”
- When Californians move to Oregon, they’re more likely to move to the coast. However, migrants from other states do tend to relocate to the metro area.
- Portland publisher Win McCormack on Saturday apologized to Mayor Pete Buttigieg for a New Republic essay about the presidential hopeful.
- Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers for over two decades, is leaving the broadcast booth. Wheeler will not be returning next season after 21 years with the franchise.
- Portland International Airport is getting a slew of new business as part of its concourse construction. Prepare to get brunch drunk and your ice cream fix while waiting to board your flight.
- After WW reported on plans to cut two security officer positions at the East County Courthouse, the county reversed its plans. The cuts would have led the court to close three days each week.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the top five places to eat in Portland right now.
BEST OF PORTLAND:
- Meals 4 Six Inch Heels, founded by local chef Nikeisah Newton, brings healthy, flavorful meals to sex workers at their job.
