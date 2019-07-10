In the conversion of her immensely popular (and hard to get into) pop-up Mae into a permanent location, Maya Lovelace's down-home Southern cooking loses a bit of its personal touch, but none of its flavor. You'll find Mae's greatest hits on the menu, including Lovelace's world-beating fried chicken—only now, you'll have a tougher choice to make when ordering. Do you get the classic buttermilk brined version or the new, hot, Nashville-style kind?