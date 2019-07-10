1. Autentica
5507 NE 30th Ave., 503-287-7555, autenticaportland.com.
After 13 years of service, the beloved Concordia neighborhood Mexican restaurant is preparing to close its doors July 13, so this is your absolute last chance to get a taste of chef Oswaldo Bibiano's beautifully complex dishes.
2. EC Kitchen
6335 SE 82nd Ave., 503-788-6306.
After crushing a savory Taiwanese specialty or two—the housemade sausage is divine—a giant bowl of Taiwanese shaved ice (aka baobing) is your next power move at EC Kitchen. The texture of the machine-shaved-to-order frozen base is halfway between granular snow cone ice and powdery Hawaiian shave ice. Don't forget to ask them to add tapioca balls.
3. Yonder
4636 NE 42nd Ave., Suite A, 503-444-7947, yonderpdx.com.
In the conversion of her immensely popular (and hard to get into) pop-up Mae into a permanent location, Maya Lovelace's down-home Southern cooking loses a bit of its personal touch, but none of its flavor. You'll find Mae's greatest hits on the menu, including Lovelace's world-beating fried chicken—only now, you'll have a tougher choice to make when ordering. Do you get the classic buttermilk brined version or the new, hot, Nashville-style kind?
4. Secret Pizza Society
7201 NE Glisan St., 503-946-1926, thegsmp.com.
This small shop's motto is "Vegan Pizzas That Don't Suck." But the best thing on the menu is the Pyro, a necronomic combo of pizza and gyro—essentially an entire pizza, folded in half and filled with toppings of your choice, alongside soy curls, greens and a tangy-sweet house sauce. It's the ultimate munchie for the vegan stoner.
5. Gado Gado
1801 NE César E Chávez Blvd., gadogadopdx.com.
One of 2018's best pop-ups has put down roots in the Hollywood neighborhood. If you stopped in during Gado Gado's monthlong residence at Sammich in December, then you know what to expect—pan-Asian stoner food that's as richly multidimensional as it is satisfying.
