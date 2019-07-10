1.  Autentica

5507 NE 30th Ave., 503-287-7555, autenticaportland.com.

After 13 years of service, the beloved Concordia neighborhood Mexican restaurant is preparing to close its doors July 13, so this is your absolute last chance to get a taste of chef Oswaldo Bibiano's beautifully complex dishes.

Related: Northeast Portland Dining Staple Autentica Will Close in July After More Than a Decade in Business.

(Matthew Korfhage)
(Matthew Korfhage)

2.  EC Kitchen

6335 SE 82nd Ave., 503-788-6306.

After crushing a savory Taiwanese specialty or two—the housemade sausage is divine—a giant bowl of Taiwanese shaved ice (aka baobing) is your next power move at EC Kitchen. The texture of the machine-shaved-to-order frozen base is halfway between granular snow cone ice and powdery Hawaiian shave ice. Don't forget to ask them to add tapioca balls.

Related: It's Officially Frozen Confection Season in Portland. Here Are Eight Cooling Treats That Go Beyond the Obvious.

(Laurel Kadas)
(Laurel Kadas)

 3.  Yonder

4636 NE 42nd Ave., Suite A, 503-444-7947, yonderpdx.com.

In the conversion of her immensely popular (and hard to get into) pop-up Mae into a permanent location, Maya Lovelace's down-home Southern cooking loses a bit of its personal touch, but none of its flavor. You'll find Mae's greatest hits on the menu, including Lovelace's world-beating fried chicken—only now, you'll have a tougher choice to make when ordering. Do you get the classic buttermilk brined version or the new, hot, Nashville-style kind?

Read the full review: With Yonder, Chef Maya Lovelace's Famed Down-Home Cooking Loses a Bit of Its Personal Touch, but None of Its Flavor

The Pyro. IMAGE: Courtesy of Great Secret Motion Pizza.
The Pyro. IMAGE: Courtesy of Great Secret Motion Pizza.

 4.  Secret Pizza Society

7201 NE Glisan St., 503-946-1926, thegsmp.com.

This small shop's motto is "Vegan Pizzas That Don't Suck." But the best thing on the menu is the Pyro, a necronomic combo of pizza and gyro—essentially an entire pizza, folded in half and filled with toppings of your choice, alongside soy curls, greens and a tangy-sweet house sauce. It's the ultimate munchie for the vegan stoner.

Read the full review: Secret Pizza Society Is Making Some of Portland's Best Vegan Pies—and a Crazy-Good Pizza-Gyro Hybrid Called the Pyro.

(Laurel Kadas)
(Laurel Kadas)

 5.  Gado Gado

1801 NE César E Chávez Blvd., gadogadopdx.com.

One of 2018's best pop-ups has put down roots in the Hollywood neighborhood. If you stopped in during Gado Gado's monthlong residence at Sammich in December, then you know what to expect—pan-Asian stoner food that's as richly multidimensional as it is satisfying.

Related: At His Gado Gado Pop-Up, a Han Oak Alum Serves Playful Pan-Asian Creations.