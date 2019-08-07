WHAT TO KNOW:
- An idiosyncratic developer grew furious at Portland officials fining his artists collective. Last week, he sent City Hall an email pledging to evict everybody and mocking the city’s commitment to artistic, ethnic and racial diversity. “You may inspect a deserted, soulless place—devoid of life and creativity,” he said.
- Oregon Health and Science University has removed a member from its bargaining team after he created fake social media accounts to troll the union. He used the pseudonyms Aanus McFadden and Roy Vragina.
- Portland’s homeless numbers are flat. But the number of people in the most dire condition keeps growing.
- After stepping down as Oregon House majority leader last month, state Rep. Jennifer Williamson is polling to help decide what office to seek next year. Her choice could determine what a number of other candidates do.
- Parts of western Washington and northwest Oregon previously thought too wet to burn are increasingly at risk of massive wildfires as temperatures rise and the region becomes more dry.
- In the wake of massacres, politicians nationwide are talking about new laws to take guns away from troubled people. Oregon passed one. How’s it working?
MUST-WATCH:
- Opening for Mumford and Sons, in front of what might have been the biggest local crowd they’ve played for yet, Portugal the Man pulled out every trick in its arsenal to remind the audience that, yes, these rock stars are actually your neighbors!
WHERE TO GO:
- The new East Burnside shop Everywhere Space, which also doubles as a four-member fashion collective, is perfect for anyone dressing for the club, the runway front row or a high-concept art party.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments