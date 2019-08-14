WHAT TO KNOW:
- Among the people now named in court documents in connection with Jeffrey Epstein: Portland’s favorite son, the cartoonist Matt Groening. “I was enjoying our conversation, when Jeffrey insisted that I give Matt a foot massage.”
- Critics wonder why Portland’s latest renter-protection effort benefits a high-flying tech startup. OneApp, a for-profit company, seeks to make applying for an apartment cheaper and easier. But not everybody thinks it works—or that it’s legal.
- Our reporter has covered brawls between political extremists for more than two years. There’s no way to predict what will happen this weekend. But you can prepare yourself in advance for the spin that each party is already attempting.
- Oregon’s most politically active environmental group went after state Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson this week with a scathing social media campaign, asking voters to sign a petition demanding she commit to supporting carbon reduction legislation.
- A new study by researchers at North Carolina State University found that e-scooters generally produce more greenhouse-gas emissions per mile than standard diesel buses with high ridership.
- Portland design company GuildWorks released the names of the two workers killed last Thursday in an accident while assisting in breaking down the Pickathon music festival at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.
HOW TO RELAX:
- What’s better than a massage? How about a massage with cannabis oil?
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Here’s your weekly roundup of new movies, including what to see and what to skip in theaters.
