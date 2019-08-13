The death of Jeffrey Epstein in a New York prison Aug. 10 did not halt the federal investigation into the connections of the wealthy financier accused of sexually trafficking teenage girls.

Among the people now named in court documents in connection with Epstein: Portland’s favorite son, the cartoonist Matt Groening.

Federal court records unsealed Aug. 9 include an account by alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre of giving Groening a foot massage about 20 years ago while on Epstein’s private jet, traveling from Carmel, Calif., to Los Angeles. She was 16 at the time.

Giuffre’s story comes in an unusual form that makes its veracity difficult to evaluate. It is part of an unpublished short story Giuffre submitted to publishers, titled “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.” It purported to be fiction, yet used the real names of its central figures—including Epstein. Giuffre, one of the central Epstein accusers, has said it is based on her experiences as his teenage sex slave.

The manuscript was unsealed last week in a lawsuit by Giuffre against Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. The Miami Herald fought to unseal the records.

Groening is the Portland-born cartoonist who created The Simpsons and Futurama, along with the syndicated comic strip Life in Hell.

Here are the relevant passages from Giuffre’s manuscript.

“On the plane was an unexpected visitor. Matt Groening the producer of ‘The Simpsons’ TV show was catching a ride with us. I was so excited, as I loved watching his show and acted like a star struck fan, asking him everything from his initial idea for creating the show to where he got his characters from. He told me it was all based on his own family make up, but without the crazy father and son scenes of Homers hand around Bart’s throat.