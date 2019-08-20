WHAT TO KNOW:
- Police say an e-scooter rider hit a bicyclist downtown on Saturday in a crash unrelated to the day’s protests. That’s a rebuttal of social media accounts claiming that the cyclist was injured while swerving to avoid an antifascist protester.
- On Saturday, as tensions flared on the streets, the annual Portland Adult Soap Box Derby went on unabated. If you were too busy helping run far-right interlopers out of town, here’s what you missed.
- Portlander Colin O’Brady made history crossing Antarctica solo. A new profile examines the feat as a triumph in marketing.
- You asked: “Do stores get compensation for handling [bottle] redemption? Some employees seem to spend their whole shift on it.” Dr. Know answered.
- Parenting is hard. But it doesn’t have to suck. Here’s how to raise a cool kid in Portland — and stay cool yourself.
MUST-LISTEN:
- Spacey local R&B trio Kileo agree on everything, except that they’re a supergroup. Unlike some of its members’ other projects, Kileo is more free-flowing, with no planned trajectory.
WHERE TO TRAVEL:
- Highway 26 might as well have been designed to show off the state’s geological marvels. This guide is meant to help you navigate those sights and get lost in the journey.
