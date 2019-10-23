The former vice president’s campaign this afternoon announced an Oregon visit on Saturday, Nov. 16. The announcement did not specify a city.
Biden has recently been swept up into the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, who allegedly asked Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.
But Biden's west coast tour will most likely focus on domestic issues including access to health insurance, education and supporting the middle class.
"As president, I am going to fight to rebuild this nation's backbone," said Biden in a press release. "Donald Trump doesn't know what it means to be a part of the middle class. I do."
One of Biden's top primary competitors for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, won Oregon in the 2016 primary race. It's unclear whether Biden's stop will be more focused on gaining popular support (a rally) or fundraising (a donor dinner).
While still the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, Biden is currently behind in the most recent fundraising reports, trailing Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and new-to-the-race billionaire Tom Steyer.
Comments