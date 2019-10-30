VOTE BY NOV. 5: You may not know it, but there's an election Nov. 5. For Portland voters, four measures appear on the ballot: a $475 million Metro bond to purchase and preserve open spaces; a $100 million a year Portland Public Schools levy to keep nearly 900 teachers on the job, and city measures that would strengthen protections for the Bull Run watershed and allow the Water Bureau to enter into joint emergency aid agreements with other cities. WW endorses a yes vote on all four measures. For more detail, go to wweek.com. Ballots may be mailed through Oct. 31 and after that should be dropped off at official ballot sites by 8 pm on Nov. 5.