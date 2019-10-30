Initially, Bean and Ashton proposed what is known as a "civil compromise" to the criminal charges against Bean: under Oregon law, he could have paid a financial settlement to resolve the criminal case against him. But Lane County Judge Charles Zenache refused to allow such a settlement. This year, Portland Police Bureau Det. Jeff Myers and Lane County Deputy District Attorney Erik Hasselman have described in court filings what they believe was a 2015 arrangement between Ashton and Deveney to improperly ensure that M.S.G didn't testify.