"I am a former prosecutor who worked for the State of Oregon for 15 years," Ashton said. "It is the job of a prosecutor to follow the evidence where it goes, but also to preserve a defendant's rights to due process. Those constitutional rights include the right to counsel of one's choosing. While I am prepared to defend Terry Bean on the merits of the charges against him, the statements of the prosecutor without any credible basis appear designed only to deprive my client of his constitutional rights. It is personally disappointing, as a former prosecutor and legal professional, to witness a prosecutor behave in this manner. The prosecutor's grandstanding calls into question the merits of his case."