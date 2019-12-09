The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality lifted an air quality advisory for large portions of the state today.
The alert was first issued on Dec. 4, when stagnant conditions trapped harmful woodsmoke near the ground in the Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge through The Dalles, Central Oregon and southwest Washington.
The agency expected the advisory to be in effect through tomorrow at noon. But officials lifted the alert today as air quality conditions have improved.
"Changing weather conditions are expected to produce periods of rain and improve air quality over the next several days and the foreseeable future," the DEQ said in a statement. "Air quality is expected to remain good."
