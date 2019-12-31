Detox Center Talks Sober Officials: As WW first reported, the Portland Police Bureau stopped transporting people Dec. 23 to a sobering center in Northeast Portland run by Central City Concern under a contract with the bureau. That means many of the 10 or so people a day transported by police will be diverted to hospital emergency rooms or jail. The bureau says it took the step after Central City staff said they could no longer safely serve the center's clients, who have become increasingly violent with an upsurge in methamphetamine use. Talks between the city and Multnomah County about alternatives to ending the sobering service led to frustration. County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan says Mayor Ted Wheeler and County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury agreed the morning of Dec. 23 to maintain police transport until March 1. But later that day, the Police Bureau made its announcement, which caught the county by surprise. Wheeler chief of staff Kristin Dennis says the mayor made no promises about March 1. But Sullivan says the city's move has created chaos. "We are now left scrambling," she tells WW, "to figure out how this decision will affect our staff and the folks on the street."