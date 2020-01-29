Last week, WW hopped on TriMet buses to ask riders how transit could be better ("What Bus Riders Want," Jan. 22, 2019). Regional governments and advocates are debating how big a bet to place on the bus: A $3 billion transportation measure includes spending to get buses out of traffic and increase their timeliness, but it won't expand the system with new bus lines traveling to more places. So we asked: What makes people want to ride the bus? Here's what readers had to say.