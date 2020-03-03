Portland's last porno house has apparently closed.
The Oregon Theater, an adult entertainment venue along gentrified Southeast Division Street, could not be reached for comment. But documents filed with Multnomah County show the owner, Gayne Maizels, went into foreclosure Feb. 13.
On March 3, the theater's door was locked, its phone was disconnected, and its Twitter account was deleted.
The theater, which was built as a vaudeville venue, had been an adult cinema since the '70s. It showed porn on a big screen, but was also a venue for more live action.
