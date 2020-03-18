Amid the chaos of the COVID-19, it can be hard to focus on anything else.
But candidates on the May 19 primary ballot are trying to move toward Election Day in somewhat normal fashion. Today, Julia DeGraw, on of 18 candidates to replace the late City Commissioner Nick Fish, announced that she's picked up endorsements from two substantial organized labor groups.
Today, DeGraw, who ran against Fish in 2018, garnering 33 percent of the vote, announced an endorsement from the Portland Association of Teachers. That comes on the earlier endorsement DeGraw received from the American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees local 189, which represents city workers.
"Considering the public-health crisis that we are facing in our community and around the world, it is more important than ever that we have elected leaders like Julia DeGraw, who have a proven commitment to working with impacted communities to solve problems; rethinking systems that perpetuate inequality; and taking action to support our public schools, workers, and the public services," said Suzanne Cohen, PAT President.
WW interviewed, Dan Ryan, another candidate in the race for Fish's seat. in today's edition.
