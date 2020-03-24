YOU KNOW BECAUSE OF WW.
Passenger volume at Portland International Airport has declined 87 percent from what it was this time last year.
“Given the state of COVID-19 in our community, and across the nation and world, passenger volumes at PDX are down. Way down,” says Kama Simonds, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which operates the Portland International Airport.
Another sign travel to and from PDX is cratering: Hawaiian Airlines today announced that it is suspending all flights between Portland International Airport and the Hawaiian islands.
The airline is suspending nearly all flights to and from the mainland but will retain a single weekly flight to Los Angeles International Airport.
The last flight from PDX to Maui will be March 25 and the last flight to Honolulu will be March 26.
The move comes in response to a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering or returning to Hawaii. That quarantine, ordered by Gov. David Y. Ige March 21, is the first such order in the nation.
With the majority of Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Ige said in a statement. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaiʻi’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”
