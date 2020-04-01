Social isolation got you feeling like the walls are closing in? You're not alone. OK, you are alone—but so are your fellow Portlanders, and everybody has a quarantine story to tell.
Over the past week, we asked citizens of this city to describe how life has changed while everyone stays home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Dozens of people filled out WW's survey, which asked nine questions about coping while cooped up in a pandemic.
Some of the people who responded are household names. Others we met for the first time. Everyone told us a lot more than we expected—stories that made us cry, laugh and mutter, "Oh my God!" Portlanders have packed a lot of living in between watching episodes of Tiger King. If there's one lesson that emerges from these diaries, it's that a virus is no match for this city's idiosyncrasy, vitality and courage.
In coming weeks, we'll try to share as many of these stories as we can. For now, here are 10 of your neighbors, sharing their lives from behind closed doors.
Chris Funk
Occupation: Musician and producer for the Decemberists
Age: 48
How many people do you live with? My daughter, cat and dog.
What have you been eating? We started strong with ambitions to cook new food and it's fallen off into what I would describe as "brown."
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? I'm playing Dungeons & Dragons online once or twice a week with friends. I've been doing the usual amount of board gaming, though my daughter doesn't like so as much as I do.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I've been making a song a day on modular synths and drum machines, and will get an album out of this shit experience. I'm also working on a new board game with a friend in Chicago, so that's been nice to focus on. I started smoking my pipe again, which kind of isn't cool. I do it first thing in the morning on my porch in my underwear—pure dystopia.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I bought a crossbow on Amazon. I play D&D, so perhaps it's not that weird, but I'm a pacifist, so not sure what the impulse was.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? I'd say about two weeks ago, at New Seasons. Despite their efforts, it's unavoidable. I do wear a mask and gloves in public that I purchased on Amazon in January before the shit hit the fan.
What's your secret to staying sane? I've been stuck in so many fucking airports over the years for hours on end while on tour. This is a breeze.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? I'll probably have to drive my daughter to school and then just sit in the car and stare out the window, not knowing what to do with myself. Then I'll just drive back home, heat up some ramen and shoot my crossbow.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? It's just reminded me that community is everything. Culture—art, food, music, First World conveniences—should never be taken for granted.
Tracy Dale
Occupation: Lego internet reseller
Age: 50
How many people do you live with? My wife.
What have you been eating? Starbucks, delivery and cereal.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Not nearly enough. We worked 60-plus hours last week getting Lego parts and sets ordered and shipped while people are stuck inside. We work out of a basement in an office building and see pretty much no one.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I hope to when we close up shop. I started my business from my hobby and haven't had time to build in years.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I decided to put the whole shop on a major sale to help others and save up cash for upcoming rent months. First time in 17 years I've done 50 percent off.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? At the grocery store over a week ago.
What's your secret to staying sane? I haven't found sanity…yet.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Going to the bar for a drink.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? Having to lay off my one employee and work with my new wife has really taught me that we can do anything together, and I'm a lot stronger than I realized after all these years.
Katie Melcher
Occupation: Teacher
Age: 37
How many people do you live with? My boyfriend.
What have you been eating? Meat sticks. Seafood chowder. BLTs. Braised coconut chicken with tomatoes and ginger. So much Bota Box red wine.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Horse at the local basketball court—yes, we sanitized that basketball. Scrabble, cribbage, a harmonica we randomly found in our rental basement—yes, we sanitized that, too. In an attempt to really utilize this time of togetherness to strengthen our relationship, we answered The New York Times' "36 Questions That Lead to Love." We'll let you know how that pans out.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I drunkenly ordered six different embroidery kits off of Etsy to learn a new hobby. Days later, they still haven't arrived. I checked the status, only to find that they're being sent from Ukraine. I should get them right about the time this all comes to an end.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? My boyfriend and I decided to tailgate on Sunday, complete with a beer brat barbecue, day drinking and a viewing party of the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl XXXI and XLV victories. Yes, we wore our jerseys.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? Monday, March 16.
What's your secret to staying sane? Putting on real pants for at least 20 minutes each day. But kind of only to make sure they still fit.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Meet my friends for a beer on an outdoor patio. I might even hug them hello.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? Connection is so important. I need to take a little more time out of each day to slow down and appreciate the people I love and reach out to connect, particularly with friends and family living far away. Also, I am great at crossword puzzles.
Jeannette Rack
Occupation: Intensive care unit registered nurse
Age: 36
How many people do you live with? Currently, it is just me and my husband. I am 39 weeks pregnant, though, so we are expecting an addition any day now.
What have you been eating? We started ordering from Farm to Fit when we went into strict isolation. If either my husband or I get sick, it will limit my husband's access to the hospital for the birth of our child.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Watching a lot of Netflix, listening to Radiolab, and getting the house ready for an infant.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I have been finishing embroidery projects that I had in the works from over four years ago.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? Keeping it boring over here.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? I had to get an urgent ultrasound on March 20. That was the last time I was in any sort of public setting.
What's your secret to staying sane? Lots of walks and just a little news. In order to go into labor, you need to have a steady stream of oxytocin—the good and happy hormone. Babies don't want to be born if the mother is in a flight or fight situation.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Since I am an ICU nurse, it will not be over for me for a long, long time. Even as the curve flattens, our hospital will continue to see very sick patients as a result of COVID-19. As soon as my maternity leave is over, I will go back to a forever changed hospital system. I will hug my co-workers.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I am getting affected by COVID-19 on two fronts. As an RN who generally works in the intensive care unit at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital, I know what is really going on behind the scenes. It feels like I am sending my family into war, and because I am pregnant, I cannot go with them. It is very emotional, scary and overwhelming. As a pregnant person, it has taught me to throw out every expectation of birth, delivery and parenthood. Policies are changing on a daily basis—do you know they canceled all circumcision because it is an elective procedure? I didn't think I had a very detailed birth plan, but all of it is out the window at this point.
Ro Runkel
Occupation: Student
Age: 13
How many people do you live with? Both of my parents.
What have you been eating? Banana bread, Juanita's tortilla chips, tuna casserole.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? I've been watching American Horror Story, listening to King Princess and playing Animal Crossing.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I've started to learn Russian.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? Given myself a tattoo.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? I watched The Office with my best friend yesterday.
What's your secret to staying sane? Daily neighborhood walks.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Go to school.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I am insufferable.
CJ McCollum
Occupation: Shooting guard, Portland Trail Blazers
Age: 28
What have you been eating? Cheese, crackers, peppers, prosciutto. Eggs, bacon, home fries. Shrimp and homemade pasta, among other things.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Been watching Elite on Netflix, Jack Ryan on Hulu and The Stranger.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? We fostered a dog, so that's been a lot of fun. Other than that, the occasional walk.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? Nothing outside the norm.
What do you miss most about the outside world? I miss being able to play in front of fans and enjoy some of my favorite wineries at the vineyards.
What's your secret to staying sane? Meditation, perspective and enjoying stillness.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? I'm probably going to go to the gym.
Amanda Fritz
Occupation: Portland city commissioner
Age: 61
How many people do you live with? None.
What have you been eating? Yogurt, cottage cheese, vegetable stir fry, raisin bagels, applesauce, eggs, almonds—and stuff that's been in my freezer and is gradually being eaten, finally.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? A lot of Zoom conferences. Wheel of Fortune in the evening, and classic U.S. Women's Soccer on weekends.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? Working in my yard. I planted peas for the first time in years.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I brought home all the plants from my office in City Hall last weekend when nobody was in the building. This included de-potting an ornamental tree that was too heavy to lift by myself with the soil in place. Note to self: Take a vacuum cleaner in when the all-clear order is given.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? March 21, when the grocery store worker loading my click-and-collect order wanted to go over the list at my car window and it took me a few seconds to convince him to just put it in the trunk.
What's your secret to staying sane? Petting my cat and focusing on what can be done instead of what can't be done. Walking 10,000 steps even on rainy days—and the one snow day.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Hug my son and daughter-in-law, then hopefully going to a Portland Thorns game.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I still don't like tidying my room.
Maya Lovelace
Occupation: Chef-owner of Southern-inspired chicken restaurant Yonder.
Age: 32
How many people do you live with? One, my partner.
What have you been eating? Instant ramen, homemade kimchi, bread that my partner bakes.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? Playing lots of the new Animal Crossing, watching Tiger King obviously, listening to The Numberz.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? Only if you count intense anxiety and existential dread as a hobby—in which case, yes, two old habits back in the daily mix.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? Wore a bathrobe for two days.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? Yesterday, unfortunately, at work—we're doing our best to maintain at least 3 feet.
What's your secret to staying sane? I don't have one. I'm scared.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? Going to a coffee shop to sit, breathe, drink something delicious, close my eyes and listen to people talking all around me.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I may be an introvert, but I definitely miss being an observer of humans.
Barbara Kelso
Occupation: Writer and homeschool teacher
How many people do you live with? Two amazing autistic kids and their autistic engineer father, with our elderly cat who is on the spectrum as well.
What have you been eating? It's all about routines and quirks in this house. Breakfast is always one frozen gluten-free waffle and one chicken sausage, but we're living dangerously here and encouraging the wildest idea ever, which is trying new things.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? So much of our old lives revolved around appointments. This new life is rare therapy video chats, virtual playdates, long conversations without interruption, and an opportunity to share things that I'm afraid they might forget about me if I don't make it through this.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? We dance to '80s music in the front yard, watch musicals that they groan at and suddenly love once they give them a chance, and paint dragons and book characters. And I write for them—stories to entertain them, and the story of my life in a journal for when I'm no longer here to create those stories for them, whether that's from COVID-19 or the many medical conditions (Ehlers Danlos, lymphedema, POTS) that leave me susceptible to contracting the "new germ" that we've warned our children of.
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I find myself cleaning until I'm exhausted, a physically productive, albeit draining, way of managing my anxiety over this pandemic. Last night, I was up till 11 sanitizing and wiping down groceries.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? The delivery person who brought the groceries that evening came within 3 feet of me and a sense of panic overcame me. I backed away the closer he came, and it occurred to me, "My God, this is the new social norm."
What's your secret to staying sane? I write to friends, write my thoughts in my journal, share my past in the journal for my children, and write to remind myself that the world might learn from our mistakes even if we repeat them again.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? My hope is to hear the stories of those I love from their lips and be able to hug them. To see the wrinkles on my mother's hand one more time, to feel the softness of her cheek when she greets and releases me, and to hear her laugh. To feel the love of these I hold dear and not simply wave from a screen.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I never thought of myself as loving the outdoors—it reminds me too much of my childhood—and yet I dream of forests and feel relief to know I miss them. They will be here for my children even if I am not.
Anthony Hudson (aka Carla Rossi)
Occupation: Artist, film programmer
Age: 33
How many people do you live with? Two housemates: boyfriend and best friend.
What have you been eating? Lots of rice. Oatmeal. Chocolate. Takeout pizza from DeNicola's. And tons of plain, flat water—I've never been this hydrated in my life.
What have you been watching, listening to or playing during quarantine? HBO's Chernobyl. The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant. Picnic at Hanging Rock. And I'm now 16 hours into Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.
Have you picked up a new hobby or resumed an old one? I'm trying to treat this catastrophe like a reading residency. Hello, Virginia Woolf. Hello, Blood Cruise by Mats Strandberg—vampires on a cruise ship!
What's the weirdest thing you've done so far? I got drunk and gave myself a mohawk in my Instagram story. It looks surprisingly good.
When was the last time you were closer than 6 feet to someone outside your household? I think the Safeway checkout a week ago. We weren't sure where to stand or how to commit to maintaining distances as much just then. Standing spots weren't marked down like they are now.
What's your secret to staying sane? Time away from others. Time away from the internet. Stretching.
What's the first thing you're doing when this is all over? If this doesn't end in a giant makeout party we've done everything wrong.
What has quarantine taught you about yourself? I have a lot of really good books and movies and television shows to catch up on.
