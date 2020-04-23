New polling from Portland firm DHM Research shows most Oregonians are looking to public health experts—not elected officials—to decide when to reopen the state. But that's not true of the state's Republicans, who said they trusted President Donald Trump more than any other authority.
The poll, conducted April 17 to 21 of 900 people, shows a partisan divide under overwhelming support for the stay-home order Gov. Kate Brown issued March 23.
That gulf is displayed in the suspicion respondents displayed toward leaders of the opposing party. Democrats deeply distrust President Trump to tell them when to reopen Oregon, while Republicans distrust the governor nearly as strongly.
Sixty-eight percent of Oregon Republicans said they had "high" or "very high" trust in Trump's timing to reopen the state, more than the percentage who trusted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (56 percent) or the Oregon Health Authority (44 percent). Just 21 percent said they trusted Brown.
Support among Democrats for Brown's judgment was slightly less solid. Fifty-eight percent trust her timing for reopening the state—less than the share who trust the Oregon Health Authority (74 percent) or the CDC (70 percent). But Democrats' distrust of Trump is so complete it borders on absurd: Just 6 percent of Democratic respondents said they'd rely on his timing to reopen Oregon.
Independents and nonaffiliated voters were skeptical of everyone, but expressed greater trust for health officials than politicians.
Among the other findings in today's polling results: Most Oregonians don't expect to visit a salon or barber shop for another two months, board an airplane for another five months, or attend a sporting event for another six months. (The Portland Trail Blazers would typically open their season in seven months.)
Fifty-eight percent of respondents said the availability of widespread COVID-19 tests was an important condition for returning to normal activities.
