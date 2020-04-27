Two more states—Colorado and Nevada—are joining California, Washington and Oregon in a "Western States Pact" to work together on decisions around reopening businesses from COVID-19 pandemic closures.
The original three states pledged April 13 to approach reopening decisions jointly, by taking into account science and public health—even as President Donald Trump threatened to force states to reopen. (He had limited authority to do so.)
It has become increasingly clear that no states will reopen everything, and national health experts have said Americans need to be prepared to engage in social distancing throughout the summer.
"Each of our states took quick and decisive action, based on science and data, to stop the spread of COVID-19," says Gov. Kate Brown in an announcement of the new states joining the pact.
"In the same way that we share expertise and help one another during wildfire season, we will work together as we recover from the impacts of this pandemic––with a shared vision, a common purpose, and individual paths forward tailored to the needs of our states––to reopen our communities and economies, and prepare our constituents for a safe return to public life."
All five states in the pact have Democratic governors. Republican-controlled states, including Idaho and Arizona, have not joined the coalition.
