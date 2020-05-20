PRISONS ORDER HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: President Donald Trump isn't the only one looking to hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19. The Oregon Department of Corrections recently purchased the antimalarial drug to treat inmates afflicted with the coronavirus, department spokeswoman Jennifer Black says. The department purchased the drug "both for usual use as an anti-inflammatory drug in patients with rheumatologic disorders, and also a limited quantity for COVID-19 use," Black adds. After follow-up questions from WW, the department said it hadn't purchased any of the hydroxychloroquine solely to treat COVID-19 cases and declined to say how man inmates, if any, it had treated with the drug. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hydroxychloroquine has not been approved for treatment of COVID-19, and the Food and Drug Administration warns it is not "safe or effective" in treating the virus. Despite the risks, President Trump himself has been taking the drug to stave off the virus, The New York Times reported May 18.