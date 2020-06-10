Dispute Over Stewart Hotel Intensifies: In February, tenants in Portland's downtown Stewart Hotel sued their building's owners alleging squalid conditions, which they say became worse when the property management company Westwind LLC went bankrupt in 2017. The tenants also stopped paying rent, since no one came by to collect it anymore. The owners have responded—with a legal action that says because the tenants no longer have a rental agreement, they are squatters, and can be kicked out. Despite Gov. Kate Brown's executive order prohibiting residential evictions during the pandemic, attorneys for Pamela and Leon Drennan say they're within their legal rights to eject the residents. "Her moratorium is on evictions on residential tenancies," says attorney Kimberly Hanks McGair. "This is not a residential tenancy. It's similar to if you have an abandoned house and some squatters move in and just start living there." The residents, some of whom have lived in the building for decades, disagree they're squatters. "I've done nothing wrong. It's cold-blooded," says Wesley Appling, a tenant who's lived in the Stewart since the early 2000s. "They're going to have to literally take me to jail before I leave."