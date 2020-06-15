"I am beyond excited and deeply honored to have the support of one of the greatest civil rights leaders in history for my bid for Portland City Council," Smith said in a statement. "We have a lot of work to get done, and I know the people of Portland will be well served by having Rev. Jackson, who fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the table with us to figure things out. I've dedicated my entire life to public service, and I can't fully express what it means to be supported in this way. While we're fighting for a better Portland for all, Rev. Jackson will be right there fighting alongside us."