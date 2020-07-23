"The needless damage that Trump's secret police did to Riot Ribs—a volunteer-led effort to feed and supply protesters and those in need—shows just how morally bankrupt and cruel this occupation is," Blumenauer wrote on Twitter. "While I'm in D.C. working to defund these efforts and get the feds out of Portland, I am also giving a donation to Riot Ribs and would encourage others to give if they can or consider reaching out and volunteering with them. Venmo @riotribs."