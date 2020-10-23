Multnomah County Elections says the last day to safely mail your ballot out ahead of the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 27. That's two days earlier than the elections office's typical deadline of the Thursday before Election Day.
After Oct. 27, voters should return ballots to a nearby drop box to ensure their vote is counted, elections officials said. Ballots are due in drop boxes on Nov. 3, and the elections office must receive them no later than 8 pm that Tuesday.
The announcement to mail ballots a full week before Election Day appears to be a result of concerns raised this summer amid structural changes to the United States Postal Service that delayed letter delivery, as well as USPS's removal of four postal boxes in Portland and 27 boxes from Eugene back in August, around the same time as Portland's special election.
Amid concerns of USPS delays ahead of the August special election, Multnomah County Elections assured voters they could safety mail their ballots on the Thursday ahead of Election Day, despite pleas from local letter carriers to mail ballots the Wednesday before.
For a map of all the official ballot drop sites throughout Multnomah County, click here.
