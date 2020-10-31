In a normal year, Scott says, the first batch of election returns includes 50 to 60 percent of total ballots cast. But on Tuesday, Scott expects Multnomah County will be able to release the results of 70 to 80 percent of total ballots cast. That will give Portland a clear picture of how close the mayor's race is—and it might mean that the typical "blue wave" of Portland-area Democrats will arrive earlier in the night, instead of swinging statewide races at 3 in the morning.