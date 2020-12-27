Ariane Holzhauer via Facebook: "Just looking at the exhaustion in that nurse's eyes makes me so sad for her and her colleagues who are fighting so hard and so long and have been getting so little support from the federal government, and such sheer obtuseness in so much of the public. I'm not surprised to hear stories of PTSD from the scenes they see, the distress and terror in the patients, the people dying alone, and paired with the insanely long work hours and fear for their own health and that of their families. And so many people out there refuse to do something as simple as wear a mask, and keep their distance?! This is a truly dark and shameful chapter in our history, and so much of it would have been preventable."