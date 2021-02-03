That's because Dalbey, 70, turned it into a referendum on one of the fastest-growing activist movements in the state, and whether it enabled the same kind of anti-democratic mindset that resulted in a mob of Trump loyalists storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed insurrection. The conversation in the tiny Lincoln County town was a rare example of people on both sides of a festering argument sitting in a room together to talk. And while that dialogue nominally concerned the character of a local political movement, it highlighted the chasm that divides the country.