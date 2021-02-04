"We are incredibly grateful our community stands with Oregon's nurses. Having leaders from all walks of life speak up for strong COVID-19 safety standards says volumes about our community's priorities," Oregon Nurses Association President Lynda Pond said in a statement. "Without COVID-19 safety standards, nurses are walking a tightrope without a net. Providence needs to support nurses to prove it cares about caregivers and our community. It's time for Providence to pick up a pen and sign a COVID-19 safety agreement to protect Oregon's nurses, patients and our communities."