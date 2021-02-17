VAXX BILL SPIKED WITHOUT A FIGHT: Advocates for increasing Oregon's childhood vaccination rates have opted not to push a bill this year to remove the philosophical exemption for parents who don't want their children vaccinated for school. "Oregon is at a critical moment with the implementation of vaccinations for COVID-19, and we have determined this does not make it possible to have the engaged, thoughtful conversation we need about childhood vaccination requirements in our schools," the Healthy Kids, Safe Schools coalition wrote to its partners in an email obtained by WW. "We remain committed to bringing back this legislation in a future session." Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers killed a bill to end Oregon's philosophical exemption to school vaccination requirements, as part of a compromise to end a Republican walkout (though more walkouts followed). This year's Senate Bill 254 would also have ended the philosophical exemption. The political minefield that vaccines represent, along with the focus of public health officials on addressing the pandemic, appears to have been too complicated for advocates to traverse this year. Oregon, along with Idaho, has the highest philosophical exemption rate in the country.