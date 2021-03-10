There are few issues in Portland more contentious than the location of homeless shelters and sanctioned campsites. Over the past decade, neighborhoods have continually erupted with fury at plans to locate new ones—and opponents have used the zoning code, the threat of litigation, and ferocious lobbying to keep them out. Now, a council whiplashed by public outrage at widespread, unpermitted camps and the outcry that accompanies sweeps of homeless camps is looking for a middle ground.