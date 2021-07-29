Although Portland’s upcoming two-day heat wave won’t be anything on the scale of what we saw at the end of June, the city and surrounding areas of the Willamette Valley will bake for the next two days at temperatures in the neighborhood of 99 to 101 degrees.
“It’s definitely cooled off a little,” David Bishop, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says about what was initially predicted. “The high temperature forecasts have been bouncing around 99-101-degrees. We’re looking at a high for Friday in that range.”
In addition to the heat, Bishop says there’s also a threat of lightning storms. At the moment, the storm forecasts are more likely for the Central Cascades and associated foothills. But along with that comes “a slight chance of thunderstorms in the eastern portion of the Willamette Valley.”
In response to the heat, Multnomah County has opened five daytime cooling shelters—one in the North Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood, one in the central east Elliot neighborhood, two on the far eastside and one downtown.
The cooling centers are in different locations that during the last heat wave in June. That appears to be an adjustment local officials made to send relief to the areas that heat up most when the mercury rises. At least 71 people died in Multnomah County last month when temperatures soared to 117 degrees.
The shelters in the following locations are open noon-9 pm Thursday July 29-Friday July 30:
- Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 North Foss Ave.
- Matt Dishman Community Center, 77 NE Knott St.
- Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th St.
- Sunrise Center, 18901 E Burnside St.
- Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St.
The City of Portland is also opening outdoor misting centers in three eastside parks:
- Glenhaven Park, 7900 NE Siskiyou St.
- Mt Scott Park, SE 72nd Ave &, SE Harold St.
- Knott Park, NE 117th Ave. and, NE Knott St.
As the Multnomah County Library system continues its weekly reopening schedule, the libraries that are open will extend their hours for today and tomorrow, to provide more places to keep cool:
- Capitol Hill, 10723 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fairview-Columbia, 1520 NE Village St. Fairview, Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gregory Heights, 7921 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gresham, 385 NW Miller Ave., Gresham, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hillsdale, 1525 SW Sunset Blvd, Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holgate, 7905 SE Holgate Blvd, Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hollywood, 4040 NE Tillamook St., Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kenton, 226 N Denver Ave, Portland, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Midland, 805 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Portland, 512 N Killingsworth St, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Northwest, 2300 NW Thurman St., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rockwood, 17917 SE Stark St., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- St. Johns, 7510 N Charleston Ave., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troutdale, 2451 SW Cherry Park Rd., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodstock, 6008 SE 49th Ave., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more advice on what to do when it’s hot outside, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management has complied a list of resources and advice on everything from recognizing signs of heat stress to caring for animals and plants.
