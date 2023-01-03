City Council Bureau Assignments in the New Year Provide Some Surprising Reshuffles

WINNING TIME: Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez speaks with local journalists at his campaign office during an election night party in Portland on November 8. (Jordan Gale)

Mayor Ted Wheeler this week decided on a major shakeup of city bureaus after the swearing in of the newest city commissioner, Rene Gonzalez.

Wheeler said in November that he would be reshuffling bureaus in an effort to streamline “service areas” while the city transitions to a new form of government over the next two years.

A few key bureau moves to watch out for include:

Commissioner Mingus Mapps will take over the Portland Bureau of Transportation from his longtime foe on City Council, former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. That bureau faces long-term funding challenges and is grappling with safety—2022 saw a record number of traffic fatalities.

Hardesty oversaw a number of meaningful policy changes over the past several years: When the pandemic hit, PBOT blocked cars from certain streets so restaurants could allow outdoor seating, a godsend amid social distancing requirements. She also oversaw the city taking over ownership of Southeast 82nd Avenue from the state.

Gonzalez will oversee Portland Fire and Rescue. The firefighter’s union snubbed its former commissioner, Hardesty, and endorsed Gonzalez in the general election.

In perhaps the biggest change, Commissioner Carmen Rubio will take over the Portland Housing Bureau from Commissioner Dan Ryan, while Ryan takes Portland Parks and Recreation from Rubio.

The housing bureau is tasked with building affordable housing in a city in desperate need of it. And critically, the bureau has spent down the entirety of the $258 housing bond approved by Portland voters in 2016. That means a primary funding stream for building new units is approaching its sunset.

Below are the assignments:

Incoming commissioner Rene Gonzalez: community safety.

Including: Portland Fire and Rescue, Portland Street Response, Bureau of Emergency Communications, Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps: utilities.

Including: Portland Water Bureau, Portland Bureau of Transportation, Bureau of Environmental Services.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio: economic development.

Including: Portland Housing Bureau, Prosper Portland, Bureau of Development Services, Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.

Commissioner Dan Ryan: community services.

Including: Office of Community Civic Life, Office of Equity and Human Rights, Parks and Recreation.

Mayor Ted Wheeler: a hodgepodge.

Including: Office of Management and Finance, Joint Office of Homeless Services, Portland Police Bureau, City Budget Office.