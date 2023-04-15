We Asked Portlanders: What Does “OLCC” Stand For?

4/20 is days away, and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission could use a party. So far, this hasn’t been a year to celebrate for the state agency that regulates booze and weed.

First, Gov. Tina Kotek caught longtime officials slipping each other rare bottles of Pappy, a scandal first revealed by The Oregonian. Last month, WW’s Sophie Peel started probing why La Mota had grown into the state’s second largest dispensary chain while piling up tax liens and lawsuits. That’s raised thorny questions about the weak appetite the OLCC has shown for regulating its licensees.

That’s a lot for Oregonians to wrap their heads around. So for this week’s episode of the Hot Mic, our weekly sidewalk civics quiz, we sent filmmaker Save Payne to a downtown dispensary to ask shoppers a comparatively simple question:

What does the acronym “OLCC” stand for?

Watch their answers here.