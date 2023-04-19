Oregon Department of Revenue Computer System Went Offline on Tax Day: Extensions Available

A stressful day for many Oregon taxpayers got a little worse yesterday (the day taxes filings were due because April 15 fell on a weekend) when the Oregon Department of Revenue’s system went down.

That outage made it impossible for some Oregonians to file their tax forms on time. The state acknowledged the problem and is making accommodations.

Here’s how DOR explained the glitch to lawmakers in an email today:

Some Oregon taxpayers were unable to make tax payments during the late evening on Tax Day, Tuesday, April 18, due to a vendor internet service outage impacting state government websites. The outage made it impossible for taxpayers to access the Department of Revenue website and our internet portal, Revenue Online. The department’s website and Revenue Online are back online now.

To accommodate affected taxpayers, the Department of Revenue will accept tax payments through midnight, Friday, April 21, without assessing late penalties or interest on taxes owed. Affected taxpayers who see penalties and interest when they view their account on Revenue Online, should pay the tax amount only.

If affected taxpayers receive a bill with penalties and interest due to the April 18 outage, they should contact the department for a waiver – Phone: 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222; Email: questions.dor@dor.oregon.gov