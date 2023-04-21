Jackson Tower, a Downtown Portland Landmark, Goes into Default

In another blow to downtown Portland real estate, the owner of Jackson Tower, a landmark building that overlooks Pioneer Square, has defaulted on a loan from JPMorgan Chase, court filings show.

Jackson Tower Partners LLC, the owner of the 12-story Beaux-Arts office building, borrowed $11.5 million from JPMorgan Chase in 2018, and missed its first loan payment on Nov. 1, 2022, according to a complaint filed Multnomah County Circuit Court on April 5.

In that complaint, JPMorgan Chase asked the court to appoint a receiver—a neutral third party who manages an asset during a legal dispute and is often charged with selling an asset to repay a loan. The court granted JPMorgan Chase’s request for a receiver on April 11, court records show.

Asked why her client defaulted on the Jackson Tower loan, California-based attorney Sherry DuPont blamed “the deterioration of downtown Portland.”

Jackson Tower, with its signature Roman-numeraled clock tower, was built in 1912 to house the Oregon Journal. The paper occupied the space until 1948, records show. It was renamed the Jackson Tower in 1951 in honor of the newspaper’s founder, Charles Samuel Jackson and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1996. (The Oregon Journal, a daily paper published in the afternoon, ceased publication in 1982.)

An upper floor of the tower, located at 806 Southwest Broadway, is tagged with graffiti that can be seen for blocks. The vandalism occurred last year, according to KATU. In December, KOIN reported that the owner of the building and city officials were working on a plan to remove the graffiti, but that doing so would require a specialized lift, shutdown of the Max train just below, and special removal products that wouldn’t mar the building’s surface.

Jackson Tower Partners LLC has a mailing address in Torrance, Calif., according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office. Listed as owners are three other LLCs: PCH Partners LLC, 871 Figueroa Terrace LLC and Xiao Hui LLC. All have addresses at the same Torrance address as Jackson Tower Partners.

Jackson Tower Partners bought the building for $13.5 million on Sept. 12, 2008, three days before Wall Street investment bank Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy, an event that helped trigger both the Great Recession and one of the worst declines in real estate prices in U.S. history.

In its complaint for the appointment of a receiver, JPMorgan said it started a nonjudicial foreclosure on the property by filing a notice of default and election to sell on March 1, in Multnomah County.




















