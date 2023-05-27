TriMet Increased Fare Prices How Much?

Earlier this week, TriMet announced that it will be increasing the price of a standard one-way adult fare by 30¢.

TriMet’s board voted 6-1 to approve the 12% hike, making it the first fare increase for adult riders in over a decade. The 30¢ increase will go into effect January 1, 2024.

Today, we sent Zave Payne, a Reed College filmmaker and host of Hot Mic, our weekly civics quiz, to the Portland riverfront to see if folks know what the new, increased price will be.

And spoiler alert: Only one person got it right. Unless, of course, you count the person who said “that’s too much.”



