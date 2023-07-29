WW Wins Four First Prizes in National Journalism Contest

PROPERTY OF BOB: Cyclist departs the northern gateway of the Springwater Corridor, with the former Ross Island Sand & Gravel Co. Drymix Concrete Plant in background (Brian Burk)

From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: Willamette Week took home four first prizes at the 2023 AAN Awards, presented by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia on July 21 in Dallas.

The four wins tied for the most by any paper, along with the Chicago Reader and Seven Days in Burlington, Vt.

Nigel Jaquiss scored two first prizes: investigative reporting for his examination of real estate dealings by the R.B. Pamplin Corp. (“Trader Bob,” Feb. 23, 2022) and solutions journalism for a look at city efforts to return Black residents to Northeast Portland (“Comeback,” May 25, 2022).

Lucas Manfield was recognized for health care reporting for several stories about a capacity shortage at Oregon State Hospital, while Sophie Peel won first prize in explanatory journalism for unpacking how dozens of seniors with disabilities were removed from their apartments (“The Mystery of the Taft Home,” July 27, 2022).

“Peel had me from the headline,” a judge wrote. “The kicker quote gutted me.”