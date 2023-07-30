We Asked Portlanders to Name the City’s Biggest Problem. The Answer Won’t Surprise You.

What is Portland’s problem? No, you have to pick just one.

Perhaps that’s not so hard. For the better part of two years, Oregonians have expressed unanimity about the greatest challenge facing a flagship city whose struggles have been broadcast across the country. In poll after poll, voters say housing and homelessness are Portland and Oregon’s biggest trouble.

Along the Willamette River on a sunny Saturday, the answer remains the same.

For weeks, we’ve been quizzing Portlanders about basic Oregon civics in our roving video report, Hot Mic. This week, we stopped trying to stump passersby. We wanted their perspective.

Hot Mic host Zave Payne asked people at Tom McCall Waterfront Park—including several dolled up for the Mermaid Parade—to name the single biggest challenge facing the city.

Watch their answers. Actually, one answer.