Major Industry and Business Groups Back Rubio’s Plan to Create Permits Office

Business, construction and industry groups with money and clout on Wednesday evening sent a letter to Portland City Council making it clear on whose side they stand when it comes to an ongoing battle between two city commissioners over how to fix the city’s fractured permitting system.

“We believe that now is the time to consolidate the city’s fragmented permitting functions into one entity,” the letter, signed by 11 industry and business groups, reads. “It is our hope that city council move forward with a plan that creates a singular permitting office with adequate funding by July 2024.”

The letter comes as two city commissioners—Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps—work on competing plans to fix how the city doles out permits, a process that includes seven bureaus and which developers blame for the molasses-like pace of getting new projects permitted. Rubio seeks to consolidate all permitting under a new permits office; Mapps seeks to edit city code and eliminate duplicative or conflicting codes, what he argues is the fundamental issue.

Signatories of the Wednesday letter include the Home Building Association of Greater Portland, the Portland Metro Chamber (formerly the Portland Business Alliance), Oregon SmartGrowth, the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors, Habitat for Humanity Portland Region, the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber, and the Associated Wall and Ceiling Contractors, as well as three other groups. A handful of those groups are well-heeled and influential in local and state elections, including, historically, in city races.

“We disagree that any efforts to consolidate permitting would slow or reverse progress that’s been made,” the letter reads. “While we applaud the [permit task force) and city employees’ unwavering dedication to this work, it is inconceivable to think that ‘progress’ on any measurable scale has already been achieved. As many on this task force will attest, we need wholesale permitting reform, not a bureaucratic tug-of-war.”

Mapps last week called his and Rubio’s plans “fundamentally incompatible”, and said he was concerned that consolidation would undo progress made by a pilot project within his infrastructure bureaus (including the water, transportation and environmental services bureaus) and also lead to an exodus of permitting staff from the city. Rubio argues that Mapps’ plan is a half-measure that doesn’t get to the heart of the problem, which is decentralized decision-making.

Both commissioners have found public allies for their plans.

Last week, four city bureau directors—including three that oversee bureaus in Mapps’ portfolio—wrote a letter to City Council urging them to adopt Mapps’ plan and to reject Rubio’s permits office.

Just two days later, The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 737, which represents close to 3,000 construction workers across the state, urged City Council in a letter to adopt Rubio’s plan.

Rubio and Mapps aim to bring separate ordinances to City Council by the end of the month. And while they’re currently battling over permitting, they could soon be battling over a political title: Portland’s next mayor. Mapps announced his candidacy last month, and while Rubio hasn’t said if she’s running yet, it’s widely rumored she’s strongly considering a run.











