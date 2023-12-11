Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero Is Stepping Down

After six years leading Portland Public Schools and seeing the district through its first-ever teachers’ strike last month, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced that he is stepping down. His last day will be February 16.

“I am grateful for the trust and opportunity to have led Portland Public Schools for the past seven school years,” Guerrero said in a statement. “During my tenure, my main priority was to work urgently and diligently to create high-quality teaching and learning conditions. I remain optimistic that the future of PPS will be bright and that the community’s vision for student success is soon realized.”

The announcement comes off the heels of a contentious Portland Association of Teachers’ strike in which Guerrero was a frequent target of the union’s ire. He woke up one morning to his neighborhood papered with WANTED signs with his face on them.

The mid-year departure creates more tumult for a school district that is about to make budget cuts in response to PAT’s new three year-contract.

Since his appointment in August 2017, Guerrero counts as his accomplishments improving the graduation rate from 81% that year to 85.7% in 2022; prioritizing academic achievement for Black and other students of color; and increasing summer school, tutoring and learning specialists to address student-learning loss, according to a prepared statement. PPS has faced continued backlash for staying largely closed to students for 18 months during the pandemic.

Also on Guerrero’s watch, PPS modernized five schools and rolled out extensive curriculum updates. The National Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents named Guerrero Superintendent of the Year in 2021.

It is unclear where Guerrero’s next job will be. He made it to the finals for superintendent in Los Angeles in 2021 but ultimately lost out. The School Board will be meeting in the next few days to identify an interim leader and begin searching for a new superintendent.

“Superintendent Guerrero has laid a strong foundation for us, and we are confident that the district is stable and in a strong position to embark on its next chapter,” the school board said in a statement.