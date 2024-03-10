South Park Blocks Residents Tell Kotek They Appreciate Bottle Bill Pause at Safeway, Plaid Pantry

When the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative polled Oregonians’ attitudes toward the Bottle Bill a couple of years ago, “Oregonians give the system an A+, with 97% agreeing that it’s good for Oregon.”

Since fentanyl took hold of Portland’s downtown streets, the numbers in some neighborhoods—especially around grocery and convenience stores that take back cans and bottles—might be a little softer.

Related: Fentanyl Threatens Oregon’s Cherished Bottle Bill

After Gov. Tina Kotek took the drastic step of exempting some of the hardest hit locations downtown, the Safeway at Southwest 10th Ave. and Jefferson Street and an adjacent Plaid Pantry on Southwest 11th Avenue, neighborhood residents responded to the governor in emails WW obtained under a public records request.

Here’s what the emails said:

From A.M in Portland:

re: Bottle Drop Suspension at 10th and Jefferson Safeway and Plaid Pantry Good Evening Governor Kotek, As you can see from my address [redacted], I live across the street from the Safeway and Plaid Pantry where you suspended bottle drop service. As such, I wanted to respond to your recent order with immense gratitude. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt, the population of homeless persons has steadily risen in my neighborhood. I have incredible sympathy for our neighbors who live on the streets - it is a more difficult lifestyle than I can even imagine. With that being said, the increase in homelessness has turned into a serious problem. I have encountered many recurring characters who do not seem interested in seeking the available resources and improving their situation. I love living downtown. Before the pandemic, I loved walking through Portland after it had gone to sleep and taking in its serene beauty. But I haven’t felt at ease doing so for almost four years now. That is, until tonight. I am shocked by how quickly the suspension of bottle drop service made my corner of Portland feel like its old self again. Whenever I would walk my dog I would have to constantly look over my shoulder, scout ahead to see whether I should cross the street, and stop him from eating whatever suspicious refuse he decided looked like a treat. Tonight, however, was different. Tonight felt safe. Tonight felt peaceful. Tonight even felt fun. For the first time in a while, I saw parents with children after dark and several groups of PSU students slowly strolling through the streets. I felt a lightness in the air that I had forgotten existed in the cultural district, and it reminded me of when I moved into my building almost eight years ago. It is going to take me a long time to shake the anxious, looking-over-my-shoulder, on-edge mindset, but now it feels closer than it did just a few nights ago. I understand this is meant to be a temporary suspension, but I hope that you extend it until we can pressure Multnomah County to spend its homelessness-resource budget and hire more public defenders to restore our criminal justice system. Thank you.

From D.G. from Portland:

Dear Governor Kotek, Thank you so much for the 30 day shutdown of the bottle drops at Safeway and Plaid Pantry in SW Portland. Within a day of that happening, there was a noticeable reduction in the amount of illicit activity, number and level of disturbances, and trash. If permanent closure is not an option, maybe being open just one day every week or two during specific hours could be considered. I believe that would be a good solution to keep those engaged in illicit activity from settling in while still providing access to those members of our community that need the income to help meet legitimate costs of living as part of a functioning society. Thanks again for helping my neighborhood feel a little more like it did before the pandemic.

From O.P. in Portland:

I just heard about your order temporarily suspending can collecting at the Plaid Pantry and Safeway in downtown Portland, and wanted to thank you for your attention to this area. I live just a few blocks away in Goose Hollow, and this Safeway is my closest grocery store. Unfortunately, I avoid it at night due to the obvious problems its been facing recently. I’m hopeful that this action will make my neighborhood a safer place for everyone. I also support further targeted suspensions of can collecting in other high crime areas, and sadly I also support the adjustments to Measure 110 currently being considered by the state legislature. I say sadly because I am a liberal person who has found the war on drugs to be a real failure since the 1980s. But whatever we are doing now seems just as bad in a different way. Inaction is not compassion. While I can’t say that I trust Portland police to always use their authority responsibly, I feel something must be done to keep our streets livable, and that may include giving cops the power to arrest those who are doing drugs publicly. I don’t believe its a betrayal of progressive ideals to see the necessity in basic public safety.

From B.M. in Portland:

THANK YOU SO MUCH for stopping the bottle drop at the Safeway at 10th and Jefferson in Portland. I am a 68 year old female and that store is closest to my apartment. I have shopped there every week for the last 8 years. Last Saturday I feared it was the last time I could. I had previously suffered the use of pepper spray against a drug user outside that wafted into the store and had me choking and coughing and then last week the area was surrounded by drug users including the parking garage. I was terrified and vowed not to return. Then, when I saw your decision to close the bottle drop there, I went back today. It was like night and day. No drug users were in sight and parking in the garage felt safe again. Shopping in the store was a pleasure. PLEASE PLEASE keep this bottle drop closed forever. Thank you.