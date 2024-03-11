Multnomah County Chair Lays Out New Ambitious Homelessness Plans Even As County Struggles to Fulfill Existing Promises

The top two leaders in the Portland Metro area on Monday morning laid out yet another series of ambitious homelessness goals, promising this time to house or shelter about half of the estimated 5,398 people living unsheltered on the streets by the end of 2025.

The sweeping list of goals laid out by Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler this morning—the topline goal to house 2,700 currently homeless people in just shy of two years—comes after a yearslong series of failures by the county to spend its homelessness tax dollars on time and in what manner they promised to, as well as the more recent failure of Vega Pederson’s “Housing Multnomah Now” program, which aimed to house 300 people by June 2023 but, as The Oregonian reported, as of February had housed only 37.

Even so, the two leaders are now promising much bigger achievements. Among them: House or shelter half of the unsheltered population, open a sobering center, create an additional 1,000 shelter beds, add treatment and behavioral health beds to the system, keep at least three-quarters of people placed in permanent housing there for longer than 24 months, end hospital discharges to the street, and—once again—bolster the county’s tracking and data system and increase collaboration between the city, state and county to achieve the goals.

Most of the goals are aimed for completion by December 2025, when Vega Pederson will complete her third year as county chair. If she chooses to run for a second term in 2026, she will likely be measured against the goals she laid out on Monday as she launches a reelection campaign. Wheeler is not running for a third term as mayor.

As WW has reported over the past two years, Vega Pederson’s administration has repeatedly struggled to swiftly spend the homelessness tax dollars from the supportive housing services tax passed in 2020 by Metro voters. The tax on high-income earners and corporations has brought in higher-than-expected revenues and has left the county swimming in money it can’t figure out how to spend. Reports show that the county in the first six months of the current fiscal year the county spent only 22% of its budget from that tax.

Because Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties are failing to spend the tax dollars at pace, Metro, which administers and oversees the tax, is now chewing on a plan to claw back some of the unused funds for affordable housing.

“Homelessness is one of the most pressing and complex issues Multnomah County faces,” Vega Pederson said in her statement this morning accompanied by the 47-page plan. “Today we unveil a comprehensive and ambitious plan to address this crisis. Our specific and measurable goals are in direct service to people who deserve to be seen and connected to services that meet their specific needs.”