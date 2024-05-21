Jones-Dixon Leads in Race for Multnomah County Commission's Easternmost Seat

Vince Jones-Dixon, a funeral director and member of the Gresham City Council, was slighty ahead in his race for Multnomah County commissioner in District 4, leading rivals Brian Knotts and Timothy Youker for the nonpartisan seat.

As of 8:30 pm, Jones-Dixon, 35, was ahead of Knotts, 62, 46.6% to 43.9%. Youker had 8.5%.

Though younger, Jones-Dixon has a more robust résumé for elected office. Knotts, a technology consultant, has no experience in government and said he ran only because he didn’t want to see someone take the seat unopposed, like Lori Stegmann did in 2020. His showing thus far is impressive given that he raised little money for his campaign. If neither Jones-Dixon nor Knotts gets a 50%-plus-1 majority of votes, the race will go to a runoff in November.

Youker is a philanthropist and teacher, according to the Voters’ Pamphlet.

In District 3 in Southeast Portland, meantime, incumbent Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, 62, was leading challenger TJ Noddings, 30, a housing navigator for the Cascade AIDS Project, 77% to 22%.

Brim-Edwards has been on the Multnomah County board for just 10 months, having won the seat that Jessica Vega Pederson vacated to become chair.